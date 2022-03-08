'As a community, we are at a crossroads' | Tiffin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Zalar resigns

Zalar is the district's fourth superintendent in a five-year span.

TIFFIN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 23, 2022.

Tiffin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Zalar announced his resignation during a school board meeting Tuesday, which will become effective on July 31.

Zalar said the main reason for his departure is to reunite with his family in the Cleveland area. When he first accepted the job last year, Zalar said his family had planned to relocate to Tiffin. However, personal issues have caused them to reconsider those plans.

"Please know this decision did not come easy, but I feel it is in everyone's best interest," the statement read. "The district needs a leader who is willing to make a long-term commitment to the schools and community. I am no longer able to make that commitment and I believe the district is best served to begin their search for a new leader now."

Zalar is the district's fourth superintendent in a five-year span.

"As a community, we are at a crossroads. So much good is happening in Tiffin, yet struggles persist maintaining a quality superintendent to lead our local public school district," Tiffin Mayor Aaron Motz said.

Motz asked community members to hold back from posting negatively about the district on social media, and encouraged them to instead channel that energy into a more positive outlet.

"Give praise to our awesome teachers and school staff. Brag about all the success of our sports and academic programs. Attend a school board meeting and provide constructive feedback. Get involved," he said.

Motz noted that a study conducted last month found that the public desired more transparency from school leadership, calling this a "golden opportunity" to fill the vacant position through a process that involves public communication.

"This is clearly step one toward restoring public faith and trust with the Board of Education and Tiffin City Schools administration," he said.

Zalar said he would be working with the board to ensure a smooth transition for his successor, calling it an honor to have served the Tiffin community.

"I am proud of our faculty and staff for the quality of education they provide and the focus they maintain on future-ready education goals and programs for our students," he said. "The work is never finished, but I am confident that the future of the Tiffin City Schools is bright."

You can read Zalar's resignation statement on the Tiffin City Schools website. A video of Tuesday's school board meeting was posted on Facebook. Zalar's announcement comes one hour and 45 minutes into the stream.