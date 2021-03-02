Tiffin City Schools placing 6.9-mill property tax levy on May ballot

The levy for operating money is the first new money the district has requested since 2012. It's estimated to cost a $100,000-assessed homeowner about $240 a year.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin City Schools will be asking voters to approve a levy for new operating money.

Last week, the Tiffin City Schools board voted to place a 6.9-mill property tax levy on the upcoming May ballot.

The levy, intended to raise $2.9 million a year, is estimated to cost a $100,000-assessed homeowner about $240 a year.

Interim Superintendent Jim Grubbs says the levy is necessary as the district has been operating in a deficit, all while state funding has been shrinking.

The last time the district asked voters to approve new operating funding was 2012.

"You know, the cost of operating is just sky rockets and our funding for the most part has just been flat. And we need to obviously, unfortunately, come back to our community and ask them to help support the increases in our operating expenses," said Grubbs.

Grubbs says in the event the levy does not pass, the district will have to find a way to trim about $1 million from the budget.

And leaders will look at everything from utility payments, janitorial supplies, contracted services to even eliminating positions through attrition.

"We'll do everything we can not to impact what we currently do as far as services for our kids," said Grubbs.