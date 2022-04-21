'That could be me' | St. Mary's Catholic Central High School students react to mock crash

AAA reports prom season is the deadliest season for teens because too many students get behind the wheel while under the influence.

MONROE, Mich. — Students in Monroe learned an important lesson outside of the classroom Thursday. They witnessed what could happen if they drink and drive.

It's prom and graduation season for high schoolers, but AAA reports it's also the deadliest season for teens out on the roads because of drunk driving.

Teachers at St. Mary Catholic Central High School wanted to show students the tragic impacts of poor decisions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that a third of all alcohol-related teen driving fatalities happen during prom and graduation season between April and June.

St. Mary Catholic Central High School students watched from the sidelines as paramedics helped save their friends after a staged car accident.

Commander John Wall with the Monroe Police Department said the event was as close to reality as it gets and hopefully they can take it with them for years to come.

"If they can see this at a young age and this has an impact on them through life and at some point, they’ll have kids they can share their experiences," he said. "That's the goal here: the educational piece that we want to show."

"You see them actually going to your friends and those are people you know now laying there and you're like, 'what if that was real?'" St. Mary Catholic Central High School junior Charlotte Smith said.

"That could be me. I was just trying to picture myself in that situation in the future," sophomore Jackson Giarmo said. "That could be my kid laying there."

The staged crash left a lot of students thinking about their future and thinking about the next time they get behind the wheel and how important it is to make smart decisions.

Senior Katie Ferreira is best friends with two of the students in the mock accident.

"What really got me was seeing their parents," she said. "Seeing the moms start crying was... you just can't imagine doing that to a parent and making them feel that way."

St. Mary Catholic Central High School did this same presentation five years ago around prom time and wanted to bring it back.

Wall explained showing the students first-hand what can happen when they get behind the wheel under the influence is one of the best teaching lessons.

"You can say it, say it, say it, but then when they really see it and they see what the consequences can be, they actually see the, 'whoa, there's a lot that goes into this,'" Wall said.

Students say it was a sight they never want to witness in real life.

"Seeing them on the ground or possibly dead was really impactful and really made me rethink what was going on and what I could do to prevent this from ever happening," said senior Rosa Cuccia.

"People are going to experiment and drink and drive and think it's okay," Ferreira said. "But the reality is that we don't really get to see up close and personal as often and that it doesn't just ruin lives it ends them, too."

The mock car crash was put on by Monroe first responders and the Student Prevention Leadership Team at St. Mary Catholic Central.

The team's motto is "choose to refuse."