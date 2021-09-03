Ten northwest Ohio school districts relax quarantine rules for students in contact with COVID-19

Students exposed to the virus should not be excluded from school if they're vaccinated or were wearing a mask at time of exposure.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ten area school districts are loosening up on COVID-19 quarantine policies for their students.

Superintendents from Anthony Wayne, Oregon, Perrysburg, Springfield, Washington Local, Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford and Sylvania Schools, as well as the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West, signed a letter outlining the changes.

Starting Sept. 7, if a student is exposed to the virus and is vaccinated, or if the child was wearing a mask at the time of exposure, the student should not be excluded from school.

During the school day, the risk of exposure is primarily during lunch when students are unmasked and within three feet of each other for longer than 15 minutes, according to the letter. Those within three feet of a positive student will be excluded in these situations.