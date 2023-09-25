Tecumseh Public Schools announces new safety procedures for football games

The district said that the changes have been introduced to help enhance the safety and security of the Tecumseh community and those attending the games.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh Public Schools has announced new safety procedures for the remainder of their home football games.

Among the changes will be a temporary fencing, restricting access to the area west of the fence to all attendees.

They will also restrict access inside the fence to get to the track and the football field, allowing only members of specific groups such as hall of fame, youth football and youth cheer.

Students in fifth to eighth grade will have a special "Jr. Jungle" reserved in the first section of the bleachers. Leaders ask that they stay seated unless they need access to the concession or restroom area. They can also go to other stadium sections, "if their behavior remains respectful and non-disruptive."

For students in fourth grade and below, TPS requests that they stay seated and supervised in the bleachers during the game.

To also help maintain a secure environment, they will continue to require all eighth grade students and younger to enter the stadium with a parent or guardian and they encourage all parents to supervise their children throughout the duration of the game.

They will also have food trailers positioned inside the stadium area, offering spectators a more convenient and secure dining option.

Tecumseh schools said, "these security enhancements underscore our commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all Tecumseh High School home football game attendees."

The district also said that these new procedures and policies are not in response to any particular incident during home football games at Indian Stadium.