Tecumseh High School principal reassigned following investigation

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story that aired on May 27, 2022.

Former Tecumseh High School principal Dennis Niles has been reassigned to a different position after an internal investigation of his conduct.

Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderley learned of an allegation made against Niles on Friday, May 27, and took action following TPS policy, according to a news release from the district.

Niles was on paid, non-disciplinary leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

The allegation was turned over to the Tecumseh Police Department for review, which determined Niles had not committed any criminal offense and would no longer be involved with the investigation.

After an internal investigation, TPS' human resources department and district law firm determined Niles' behavior had been unprofessional. Per TPS, he has faced the appropriate disciplinary action.

Superintendent Hilderley said, "Although it was determined Mr. Niles did not break any laws, his conduct did not meet my expectations or the district’s standards for professionalism."

As a result, Niles will undergo training in appropriate professional conduct.

Niles was reassigned to the position of Director of Operations at TPS, where he will oversee the maintenance, custodial and technology departments, in addition to the operations of the Tecumseh Community Pool.

Niles was appointed THS principal in Nov. 2020. He formerly served as assistant principal from 2002 to 2012, and was reported to have left on good terms.

Hilderley served as acting principal for THS for the duration of the investigation. THS continues to conduct its search for a replacement principal.

The exact nature of the allegation was not disclosed.

