TOLEDO, Ohio — A heated Tecumseh Public Schools board meeting Monday night discussed the search for a new superintendent, curriculum and building reconfiguration.

While a lot of was argued and discussed, only one decision was made.

After four previous superintendents, one as a co-superintendent, the district has now hired their latest person to fill the vacant role. Greg Lewis will take over the district stating Tuesday morning.

“He just loves Tecumseh and we need somebody in there that actually is invested in our community and Greg is,” Tecumseh School Board President Tim Simpson said. “I believe he is going to do a great job for us.”

Lewis graduated from Tecumseh in 1978, has 27 years of experience in education, and even has three grandchildren at the schools now.

The district is still paying two of their former superintendents. The first is Kelly Coffin who per her separation agreement was to be paid through her contract at the end of the school year, the second Ryan Rhoades who is on paid non-disciplinary leave.

WTOL asked the school board president Tim Simpson if pay has been discussed for Greg Lewis and he said that salary will be determined once he begins the job.

Lewis will come out of retirement to take over the role. He said the first thing he wants to do is speak to the teachers, several of whom spoke out at Monday’s board meeting.

“Please come and talk to us and let’s do this together,” Sarah Abbot, a third-grade teacher within the district said. “You don’t want teachers with your kids each day that are stressed. You want them to be happy and we’re happy with the kids, but this is hard to work in a system like this.”

Several teachers, parents and community members spoke out at Monday’s meeting. Several wanted the board to slow down their decision-making process. They are concerned because they don’t know what buildings they will be studying and teaching at in next year or the format of curriculum they will be getting.

About two years ago, the district moved from a traditional style to a format called project-based learning. Monday a group of middle school students stood up to speak out asking the board to not change how they are learning.

“Switching to a new school system after just two school years of doing it isn’t enough time,” one eight grade student Monday night said. “Because the school system is a big change and it’s going to take more than just two school years to get used to it.”

“In the beginning of my seventh-grade year I thought I was never going to get used to this, but I soon realized that this is for me,” another eight-grade student said at the school board meeting. “This is the way I want to learn and this is the future.”

Board members gave a presentation on their building configuration plans, which would essentially change the current structure. It would repurpose the current buildings, close the east school and sell the administration building.

The board was set to vote on this plan Monday, but postponed that decision as several at the meeting pushed back after they felt their voice wasn’t heard.

At one point, the board did kick a person out of the meeting after the crowd started speaking out. Once they regained order, they agreed to meet with teachers and community members at a special meeting later this week.

Rebecca Brooks, vice president of the board, spoke out at the end of the meeting calling for the community to come together. She apologized and committed to getting their committees rolling on the facilities and curriculum to make sure they are doing what’s best for their district.

While it’s still unclear what the next school year holds for Tecumseh students, board members are confident they will work it out. The first chance to do so will be on the next meeting.