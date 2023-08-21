Tecumseh Public Schools superintendent announces retirement following 35-year career

Richard W. Hilderley began his career with the district in 1988.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh Public Schools (TPS) Superintendent Richard Hilderley will retire following the end of the 2023-2024 school year, according to a press release from the district issued Monday.

Hilderley began his career with TPS in 1988 as a student teacher. He later served the district as a teacher and eventually principal before taking his role as a superintendent in 2019. School officials commended his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The board is extremely thankful to the hard work and dedication Mr. Hilderley has given our district over the past five years," Board of Education president Tony Rebottaro said in a press release. "He was able to come into an extremely tough situation and lead Tecumseh Public Schools back to a position of growth."

According to the press release, Hilderley helped the district design a long-term strategic plan and redesigned the curriculum, in addition to developing and strengthening programs in computer programming, music and athletics.

"It has been an honor to serve a district that has put so much faith in my abilities over the years," Hilderley said. "I am proud of my career here, and the stability we have established will allow for this careful and thoughtful transition."

TPS officials said they will work with the Michigan Association of School Boards and a professional firm during the search for a new superintendent ahead of Hilderley's retirement at the end of the school year.

"Family has always been a priority. Now, however, I am looking forward to it being my only priority," Hilderley said regarding his plans after retiring from the district.

