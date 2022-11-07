Tecumseh High School names new principal after 'conduct' issues caused resignation

Kimberly Irish will replace Dennis Niles after he resigned due to allegations of unprofessional conduct.

TECUMSEH, Mich — Editor's note: The attached video is from a previous story regarding Tecumseh High School's principal that aired on July 7, 2022.

The Tecumseh Board of Education unanimously voted to name Kimberly Irish as the next principal of Tecumseh High School (THS) on Monday.

Irish's appointment came after several months of complications involving the high school principal position in the school district. Previous principal Dennis Niles was internally investigated after allegations of unprofessional conduct were voiced.

The nature of the allegations remains unclear, but were determined to be "non-criminal" by the Tecumseh Police Department. Niles was at first reassigned to Director of Operations, then resigned from the district permanently with a severance package of $80,000.

Tecumseh Public Schools said in a statement that newly-appointed Irish has an extensive educational background, including work as a teacher and principal for Morenci Area Schools. Her work with Morenci spanned 24 years.

"I am very excited thankful to have this opportunity," Irish said. "Tecumseh has so many great things happening with some impressive achievements and I look forward to being part of moving the district forward while serving the district and the community."

The interview process included not only the TPS Board of Education, but also staff members and even a Tecumseh High School student. The Board said they were satisfied with the process. She also has support from the district's superintendent, Rick Hilderley.

"THS is getting a great leader who is firmly established and respected in our county," Hilderley said in a press release. "I expect that staff and students are going to appreciate Kim's effort and ability. "

Irish will begin her employment with Tecumseh schools on Aug. 22.

