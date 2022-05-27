Tecumseh High School principal placed on leave; district investigating non-criminal allegation

Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderley was informed of an allegation against THS Principal Dennis Niles on Friday.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — A southeast Michigan school district is investigating an allegation made against a high school principal who was placed on leave Friday.

Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderley learned of an allegation made against Tecumseh High School Principal Dennis Niles on Friday, May 27, and took action following TPS policy, according to a news release from the district.

Niles is on paid, non-disciplinary leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

The allegation was turned over to the Tecumseh Police Department for review, which determined it wasn't criminal activity and will not be involved at this point.

Niles was appointed THS principal in Nov. 2020. He formerly served as assistant principal from 2002 to 2012, and was reported to have left on good terms.

Hilderley will serve as acting principal for THS as the district continues its investigation.

The exact nature of the allegation was not disclosed and the district will not provide further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

