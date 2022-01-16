Tecumseh High School going remote for the week

The district said they made the decision based on a "variety of circumstances." All other class levels will remain in-person.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh High School in Lenawee County will be moving to all virtual instruction this week due to “a variety of circumstances” according to a message sent to parents on Sunday.

All other class levels and the Lenawee Tech Center will remain in-person starting Tuesday when students return from a three day weekend.

Tecumseh Public Schools says the students will be able to come to the building on Tuesday morning starting at 7:15 a.m. to get any supplies they may need for the week. Classes on Tuesday begin at 9:45 a.m.

In person instruction is slated to begin for the high school on Monday January 24.

Home athletic events will also go on as scheduled.