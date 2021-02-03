Tecumseh High School senior named finalist for national scholarship

Senior Anne Roesch is among 15,000 finalists from across the U.S.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — A Tecumseh High School student has been named a finalist for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Senior Anne Roesch is one of 15,000 high schoolers nationwide to be selected for the honor. Anne was among the highest scoring students on the Pre-SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

7,500 students will receive a National Merit Scholarship later this year.

"The school community, including fellow students, staff, and administration are extremely proud of Anne's efforts," Principal Dennis Niles said. "I personally, as an educator, feel quite proud to count Anne among my students and want to wish her all the luck and success possible."