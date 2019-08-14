SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Schools Board announced Wednesday that they are filling the seat vacated by Stephen Rothschild in July.

Dr. Ruslan Slutsky will serve as the new board member. He is a professor in the Department of Teacher Education at The University of Toledo and holds a master's degree in child development, and a PhD in early childhood education.

The decision was taken after four hours if interviews and deliberations Tuesday night.

Slutsky has two children in the district.

