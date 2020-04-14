SYLVANIA, Ohio — After months of searching for a candidate to fill the superintendent position, Sylvania Schools district finally hired someone for the job.

"I am welcoming the opportunity to really work with the learning community and continue the good work that they've already started," Sylvania Schools new Superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley said.

The district had been searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Adam Fineske, who left in July of 2018.

Motley has 30 years of education experience, mainly in northeast Ohio.

She says some of the key characteristics that brought her to Sylvania Schools were the community, diversity and its initiatives.

Although she officially starts in August 2020, she's preparing and making her connections now.

"There are some things out there that we have a pretty good idea of what we want to focus on early on. but the goals will be established by the board who represents the learning community and I want to work with them to establish those goals. More importantly, I would say benchmarks along the way to make sure we're accomplishing those goals in a timely fashion" Motley said.

The process was definitely something to remember with the ongoing pandemic, Motley says. But she's excited to be part of their family and to meet the members of the community.

The full announcement from Sylvania Schools is available here.

