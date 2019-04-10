SYLVANIA, Ohio — A proposal by the Sylvania Northview Engineering team has been selected by NASA for the space agency's 2019-2020 Student Launch projects. The 10-member team of juniors and seniors will participate in a series of design reviews with NASA before the launch in Huntsville, Alabama, in April. The team is led by Northview Engineering teacher Ryan Reed.



In the notice from NASA, Fred Kepner, NASA Student Launch Project coordinator/education Specialist stated, “You have successfully completed the first step towards launching your rocket and payload in Huntsville next April! We look forward to seeing your progress through the project milestones over the next 7 months.”

NASA Student Launch is a NASA-conducted engineering design challenge to provide resources and experiences for students and faculty. The project is built around a NASA mission, not textbook knowledge.

For information about the NASA Student Launch program, here is a link to the website.

