Swanton Local Schools planning to return 5 days a week

Swanton Local Schools is taking a unique approach to its reopening plans. Each building will have its own set of guidelines for students and faculty.

SWANTON, Ohio — Swanton Local Schools began planning their back-to-school return on a county-wide level before making plans for their specific district.

Superintendent Chris Lake says the seven superintendents in Fulton County worked in conjunction with the area's health department to create what they are calling the Common Reopening Agreement.

They are planning to go back all five days a week.

Lake says for their district, each school has a team tasked with creating specific reopening guidelines for their building.

"We couldn't really come out and say this is how it's going to be in every single building along the way because they do run differently. That's just the nature of the beast. For the kids who move around classes, we have to look at things like how do we easy congestion in the hallways. Because right now, you ring the bell and 400 kids go out into the hallways," Lake said.

He says they're looking at putting barriers on desks around the room, trying to find ways to continue to serve lunch, and possibly making schedule changes to add more required classes for middle and high school.

Again, all of these decisions differ for each school building.

The district also has a virtual school option that's been in place since before the pandemic. Lake says that is always open for parents that are still not comfortable sending their kid back.

Lake says each school is working on its specific plans now. They will be sent out on or before the welcome back to school letter that goes out to families before they return.