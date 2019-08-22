BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Kids are back in school and one local district is making sure no child goes hungry.

They're pushing back against lunch shaming.

That's when schools refuse to serve a child a standard lunch because of an outstanding balance. Every student that wants a school lunch in Bowling Green schools has a lunch account that is paid by the parent.

Even if the account is past due, students will still receive a healthy and nutritious meal because the district has a "no lunch shaming" policy according to Abby Forschner, the Food Services Director.

She said community groups have held fundraisers and donated the money to the district to help pay off the outstanding lunch balances.

"A lot of times it was rent was due or we couldn't pay it or payday isn't until Friday. Can I pay you Friday? Most of the times parents just can't pay right now," said Forschner.

"They don't have to worry about am I going to have enough money on my account. They know what they're getting. It's very clear we make sure we post those things in the classroom, and go over it in the morning before the day starts so kids can kind of anticipate what they want to choose," said Zeb Kellough, principal of Crim Elementary School.

Forschner added that the policy went into place last year and many students in the district qualify for free or reduced lunch. She said lunch shaming often times ends up shaming and humiliating students.

"A lot of districts have a policy in which they'll serve an emergency lunch and it's a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and a milk. To me that's the equivalent of lunch shaming too because they're still eating something different than their peers."

RELATED: CEO: Pennsylvania schools rejected offer to pay students' late lunch bills

RELATED: School district scraps plan to give cold sandwiches to kids with lunch debt