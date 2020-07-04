TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has created an assistance hotline to help families and students who may be feeling overwhelmed with the changes that have happened in the past few weeks.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said they are hoping this resource will be able to provide both parents and students assistance while they are learning from home.

Although the hotline is not face-to-face help, he says it gives families a chance to talk to someone about questions or problems.

They are providing services for the student's curriculum, mental health, technology questions, and more.

"At the end of the day, we want to be all and support all and be a resource to continue despite being in today's crisis. We're providing the same level of services from mental health to cognitive and educational as well as, just providing technology. Where some of our parents just aren't the most savvy in technology," Durant said.

The hotline will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will have counselors, teachers, and technology advisers to answer any question.

TPS says they do not know how many people will be using this service yet and will work to complete all calls and requests within 24 hours.

If you have internet access there's a link available for online assistance on the TPS website. The number to call for assistance is 419-671-0001.

