ELMORE, Ohio — Routine is something Woodmore High School senior Michael Lindhorst knows a little bit about not having missed one single day of school since kindergarten.

"Going into high school, at that point, it was just second nature. Going to school was just something that I did," Lindhorst said.

Lindhorst has gone to school everyday since the age of six. He said he remembered something his mom told him while he was growing up.

"My mom had read something aloud, along the lines of someone getting a new car for their perfect attendance. And I was like, 'Mom, is that really what happens when you get perfect attendance?'" He said.

Lindhorst's mom, Laurie Lindhorst, said there was no promise of a new car, but she is so proud he is meeting his goal. "Honestly, having a boy, I didn't anticipate it happening. Just from all the boys I went to school with and how many boys just didn't concentrate on school or didn't care," she said.

It turns out Lindhorst is pretty healthy and he just really likes school. He has earned dozens of awards over the years. His GPA is over 4.0 and he plays several sports.

"You wish you had more Michael Lindhorst's. Attitude and effort are exceptional. He does an awesome job," his track coach and teacher, James McMahon, said.

Lindhorst even tried something new this year and performed in Woodmore's production of Footloose. He is also involved in a number of extracurricular activities and somehow manages it all.

"He's been a good, happy, responsible young man," his mom said.

So what's next? Lindhorst has committed to Bluffton University for track and field. He will be double majoring in math and business.

As for his perfect attendance streak, he said plans to keep going. "Especially if you miss a class at college, that's a lot worse than missing a class of third grade elementary," he said.

You may be wondering about that car. Unfortunately, Michael hasn't been awarded a new car, but he bought himself a used truck that he really likes.