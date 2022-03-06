New state superintendent resigns from position after less than a month

Stephen Dackin succeeds former Superintendent Paolo DeMaria, who retired in September.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Less than a month after being named the state’s new state superintendent, Stephen Dackin resigned from his position.

State Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire says she received notice from Dackin on Friday of his resignation.

In her statement, McGuire says Dr. Stephanie Siddens will serve as interim superintendent of public instruction. Siddens previously held the same title after the department of Paolo DeMaria before Dackin’s appointment.

“I am confident that together we will continue the important work in support of Ohio’s children, families and future,” McGuire said.

In his letter , Dackin said concerns were raised about his acceptance of the position and he didn't want "revolving door" questions to distract from the "important work ahead for schools, educators, and especially the children."

Additionally, Dackin says he is refusing any compensation for his service in the position, so the department can "get on with building the educational future for the children of Ohio."

Dackin, a former vice president of the Ohio State Board of Education, was appointed to the position on May 10 in a 14-4 vote by the board.

In addition to classroom and administrative experience, Dackin had recently overseen school and community partnerships at Columbus State Community College.

A spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine sent the following statement to 10TV regarding Dackin’s resignation: