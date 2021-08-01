The state is hoping to to have all Michigan school districts offer an in-person learning option for students no later than March 1, and earlier if possible.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new guidance for schools to reopen today.

The state is hoping to to have all Michigan school districts offer an in-person learning option for students no later than March 1, and earlier if possible.

“MDHHS will continue to do what it takes to save lives and limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Director Robert Gordon. “At the same time, in-person instruction is critical for the current and the future well-being of children, especially young learners and students who are disadvantaged. We encourage schools to reopen as soon as they can do so with proven protections for staff and students.”

The state plans to using what it calls scientifically proven method to reduce the risk of COVID-19 including include wearing masks and social distancing.

“The value of in-person learning for our kids is immeasurable, and we must do everything we can to help them get a great education safely,” said Gov. Whitmer.

MDHHS released the following infection control measures:

When feasible, assigning children to cohort groups and limiting their interactions to their cohorts to reduce the number of contacts.

Keeping children 6 feet apart from one another to the extent feasible, making creative use of school spaces to facilitate distancing.

Providing adequate hand sanitizing supplies and reinforcing proper hand-washing techniques.

Improving air ventilation.

Having staff and students conduct self-screenings for symptoms at home every day before going to school.

Ensuring school plans are in place in coordination with their local health department if there are any positive COVID-19 tests.

Having staff and students who either test positive or are close contacts of those who test positive follow the guidance issued by MDHHS as well as local health departments. Anyone who is considered a close contact of someone who tests positive but does not have symptoms should quarantine for 10 days under CDC guidance.

Additional recommendations can be found in the State of Michigan Guidelines for Operating Schools Safely on Michigan’s Schools COVID Testing website.

►Watch the full press conference here.

