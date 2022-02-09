Springfield students turning to school counselors more than ever during COVID pandemic

Counselor Latrice McCarver said problems can start when children fall out of their routines.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Our kids have had their lives upended by the pandemic - sports and activities canceled, attending school from home and being separated from teachers and friends.

As things start to return to some form of normal, those kids may need some extra help.

"You're seeing more of an increase now because things have definitely escalated during this pandemic," said Springfield High School counselor Latrice McCarver. "With being at home constantly, having their normal routine just abruptly turned."

McCarver explained having a routine is vital for students in order for them to become successful adults. And when you take them out of it, that's when behavioral or emotional issues tend to start.

"So we constantly check in to see how are their grades, what is their attendance like, what's going on at home," McCarver said. "We check in at home and see if there's anything going on at home. Is there any resource they need? It's a constant phone call, it's a constant check in."

McCarver said the pandemic has shifted the way she does her job. She now looks for additional warning signs within students that might not have been there before, or maybe they were, but are now brought to the surface because of particular situations.

She explained the most important thing she tells her students is the way they're feeling is normal.

"You know, things have changed for us as well," she said. "We're in this together. So if you need anything, let us know. We let them know we're human. Everyone is human and everyone has feelings. It's OK to feel upset. It's OK to be angry because this is different. Your life has changed."