Springfield Schools offering summer reading program

Summer Spark guarantees the students that it will be a fun and will provide students with access to books

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLAND, Ohio — Throughout the summer months, Springfield Schools will be offering a summer reading program called Summer Spark and it’s completely free for their students.

It’s a new program designed by the district to provide students entering grades K-5 with learning opportunities - something that can challenge and entertain each student.

There is no cost to families for students to participate. Summer Spark guarantees students a fun and unique program, and will provide students with access to books, learning stations, and outreach activities.

Springfield has partnered with several community organizations to provide students and families with a connection to experiences beyond the typical classroom. Weekly themes will be incorporated into the learning stations and outreach activities to help them prepare for the next school year.

Summer Spark is a mobile program with a district van bringing the learning to students at the following locations.

Mondays: Crissey Elementary School, 9220 Geiser Road.

Tuesday: Dorr Elementary School, 1205 King Road.

Wednesdays: Holloway Elementary School, 6611 Pilliod Road.

Thursdays: Holland Intermediate, 7001 Madison Street.