Springfield Local Schools' leaders outline tentative plans for fall 2020 return

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, Superintendent Matt Geha provided an update via email and the school district's website to members of the Springfield Local Schools district. The update outlined tentative plans for the fall 2020 semester, following safety protocols established by the Ohio Department of Health, and contained two surveys for families.

Currently, specific plans include physical distancing, sanitizing guidelines, and requiring of masks on both buses and in classrooms. Buildings will operate at 50% capacity on a daily basis with two separate divisions of students. Each set will attend in-person classes twice a week and learn remotely three days a week.

More complete plans will be shared, at earliest, July 22. The notice emphasizes that plans may change due to the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic. Springfield Local Schools will have a plan in place for a full return to the building when safety protocols allow it to be practical and one in place for 100% remote learning if in-person learning is unable to take place safely.

Families are encouraged to provide responses to two surveys to help the district plan a course of action moving forward. One survey regards transportation, to maximize seating on buses, and applies only to those who do not want transportation of a student in grades K-8. Springfield Local Schools will not provide transportation for high school students to begin the year.

The second survey involves online schooling and will allow families to opt in to a 100% remote learning school year. Utilizing technology, the Springfield teaching staff will establish a virtual learning experience to be completed entirely from home. This option should be expected to be followed for the entire school year, with "little opportunity" to return to the physical classroom once chosen. The survey must be filled out by July 27 and will result in a follow-up to set up the online learning experience.

The full update from Superintendent Geha is available at the website for Springfield Local Schools.