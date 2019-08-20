We've all been there, sitting on the bleachers at a sporting event next to that one fan who cheers just a little too hard. So much so, it's not cheering anymore.

This year there won't be any of those fans at Eastwood High School.

The school is implementing a fan expectation policy that will punish those who exhibit any threatening or abusive behavior towards referees, players, coaches and even other fans

"This is our expectation of the way we do things, the eagle way. And that's all we're asking our fans to do! Is to model and do the same things we ask of our students everyday," Eastwood Athletic Director Jeff Hill said.

The board of education voted unanimously to approve the district's new policy, which will go into effect this school year.

The policy consists of three parts and aims on making parents think before they shout.

A first offense means the fan is banned from the next two home games. If it happens again, they are banned for four months. A third offense means permanent banishment from all Eastwood home sporting events. Each offense also includes a personal meeting with the school's Athletic Director.

"We have an example for students, if students were conducting themselves a certain way, we would be removing them! And now we're just going to hold the adults to a similar standards we hold our students to," Eastwood High School Superintendent Brent Welker said,

The Northern Buckeye Conference, which includes districts like Rossford, Genoa and Otsego, have a fan code of conduct. But Eastwood's new policy takes it one step further and sets specific consequences for fans that misbehave.

"We want to try and be proactive in this process and not punitive, lets keep our roles in mind. We all have a role to play. Your role as a parent is to be supportive of our team, be supportive of the competition and lets stay to that" Hill said.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Is it worth taking college classes in high school?

WLS Board of Education looking forward to future with new leadership

Escuela Smart Academy: TPS' first bi-lingual school opening for upcoming school year