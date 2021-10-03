Rural school district to receive $723K USDA grant to improve remote learning capability

The Seneca East school district will put the grant money toward improving distance learning equipment with a focus on STEM education.

ATTICA, Ohio — The pandemic has changed our lives in countless ways. The most pronounced may be in the way virtual communications have become vital to businesses, and especially schools.

During this school year, Seneca East local schools in the village of Attica has been one of the few schools in the area able to host in-person classes 5 days a week.

But last school year, they were forced to end the year with remote learning. It was a wake-up call for the district, who realized very quickly their classrooms were not equipped to help teachers connect with students through a screen.

Which is why the district applied for a Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant through the USDA which was awarded to the district this month.

It includes over $700,000 to upgrade the distance learning equipment in all 56 of their classrooms, from elementary to high school.

"It was perfect timing. Because we had just been on remote learning, trying to have kids connect at home. And that was a struggle for, you know, everyone," said Seneca East superintendent Laura Kagy.

But, the idea is to not only rely on the new equipment for future remote learning days, but to use the smart boards, laptops and teleconferencing to enrich the in-person classes even more, with a particular emphasis on STEM lessons.

"This brings a rural school all of those tools to connect with anything that is happening anywhere," said Kagy. So, not having a STEM lab isn't a limitation if you can remote into one and have the support here to do it."

Kagy says the school district will be finalizing the paperwork for the grant within a few weeks, and will begin implementing the new technology into some of their classrooms by next school year.