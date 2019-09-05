TOLEDO, Ohio — Two high school seniors are getting a little extra help as they get ready to start their college careers.

Jeremyah Belcher and Yaizierra Jelks of Scott High School each received $500 scholarships through the Ben E. Williams Academic Scholarship Program.

Williams was a Scott High School basketball coach for nearly 25 years. He says he wants to continue to give back to the school.

The students were chosen for their commitment to their studies.

"I'm honored to receive it because it's from Ben Williams he was named after our fieldhouse so he's legendary to our school and I'm very happy about getting it," Jelks said.

Jelks plans to attend the University of Toledo. Belcher plans to attend Owens Community College.