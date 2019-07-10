OREGON, Ohio — Have no fear, although there was fire at Clay High School Monday, the flames were set on purpose by professionals in order to help students take classroom principles and turn them into action.

The Oregon City School District teamed up with the fire department and the Toledo Refining Company to make sure their students could get some hands-on learning and possibly ignite a passion for science.

In midst of pajama day, students at Clay High School got a unique hands-on lesson in chemistry and forensic science on fire.

"It was kind of surprising to me that the chair like caught on fire way faster than the actual mattress," chemistry student at Clay High School, Victoria Sharp, said.

The Oregon Fire Department and the refinery worked with the school to bring this scenario to their students. They all agreed to lend their expertise, equipment and help fund the project to help students experience the unique lesson.

The teacher Beth Turner said it was a chance for them to put their skills to the test, get their hands dirty and learn.



"I think that's really what our students need,” Turner said. “They need to get their hands dirty; they need to go out there and actually look at things that truly help them learn and think about a real-world situation."

Flames spread quickly Monday morning during the simulation. Fire was set to two pods, a staged living room and nursery. In one, firefighters set it as an arson, and the other, as an accidental fire.

Students in Clay’s forensic science classes will investigate the remains of the two spaces to uncover the cause and origin of the fire.

Other students in chemistry watched as firefighters lit the blaze so they could study chemical reactions. The classes have spent several lessons already discussing the material with Oregon Fire’s Deputy Chief Jim Wolfe.

This was a chance to see it in action, to bring the lesson to life.



"It's fun to see the kids actually get into and dive into the investigative process,” Wolfe said. “You know, you start at A and end at Z and it's not something that we're just jumping into in the middle."



Now that the flames have been put out, students will investigate the scene by collecting evidence, taking photos, studying burn patterns, heat movement and more.

This isn't the first time Turner has brought the hands-on experience to her students, and it likely won’t be the last as they love it.



"It's absolutely fascinating,” Turner said. “Like you see that light bulb, like it all just sort of comes together for them. They're talking, they're collaborating, they're thinking through it. I can hear what they are thinking and like I know I can't stop smiling when they start to get like a really good idea and it's like, oh my gosh go with it! "



It's a lesson students say they won't soon forget.



"It's kind of cool,” Sharp said. “I mean, it was cool to experience. I mean, I've never really experienced this at a school "



Students will keep investigating the fire this week and make a presentation with their findings next week.

