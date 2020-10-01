BUDA, Texas — What would you get a woman who just turned 104? It's a pretty easier answer.

That's because it's better to give than to receive. Mrs. Betty Davis walked into Tom Green Elementary in Buda to prove that Friday morning. She headed right for the school's library with a gift

"Are these children," Betty asked her son who was accompanying her.

"Yes, they came to see you, Mother," he replied.

"How wonderful," she said right back.

You see, she has some special things for the kids here. It all started with her 104th birthday back in November.

"She said that she would like to collect 104 books for a local children's library, but we passed our goal and have 255 books for y'all, because of Betty's birthday," said one of the employees at the facility where Betty lives.

Credit: Hank Cavagnaro, KVUE

This was also her chance to connect, share her stories and her special talents with these kids.

"A long time ago, I was still a kid, you can't imagine what I did to make other people happy," said Betty. "I say the alphabet backward."

"Z, Y, X, W, V, U, T, S, R, Q, P, O, N, M, L, K, J, I, H, G, F, E, D, C, B, A" she recited.

Because, for Betty's birthday, it was better to give a book and receive a smile.

"Because it's so much better to be happy with people," she said.

Credit: Hank Cavagnaro, KVUE

