TOLEDO, Ohio — A big question on the minds of school teachers and parents as the school year wraps up is what will it look like come this fall?

Most schools in our area are preparing for the possibility of a new learning environment.

There are currently three options that could happen when they return in August:

Everything returns to normal in-person learning. Everything will stay virtual. Everything will change into a hybrid learning environment.

Governor Mike DeWine has mentioned a hybrid learning environment before as a way to get kids and teachers back in buildings without overloading the amount of people in one place.

No official word has been made yet, but area schools are preparing for any and all possibilities.

Perrysburg Schools superintendent, Tom Hosler, says they've begun to map out those options despite the number of unknowns that will go into the decision.

"In an elementary setting that may mean -- and I'm not saying this is what will happen -- but there's limited options. That may mean that first grade, half the class comes in either on Monday morning and they come in every morning. Then other half comes in the afternoon, or it's alternating days," Hosler said.

Schools know what in-class learning looks like and now virtual learning, but not hybrid.

They will have to figure out class size, school hours, bus routes and many other things to be able to accommodate.

Hosler says once the state lets them know, they'll have a plan ready to go for the start of the next school year.

Washington Local Schools is also hoping to get answers soon.

Their superintendent, Dr. Kadee Anstadt, says her number one wish is that they will be able to back back in the classrooms with their students, although she understands that might not be safe for them and some parents may not be ready for it either.

"We are going to do everything we can to prepare for virtual learning. Knowing that it's a very real possibility for the fall," Dr. Anstadt said.

Depending on what guidelines come down, she said getting kids and staff back into the buildings is going to be more complicated than moving out in the first place.

She says hybrid learning is the option that has more questions than answers.

"What will busing look like? Will we be making five, six or seven bus runs a day instead of two, three or four? Because we'll have fewer kids on a bus," Anstadt explained.

That's just one of the many decisions their school district is trying to make.

She says virtual or even hybrid learning might be a little easier for those older students but, at the end of they day, they need answers soon rather than later.

"We need those guardrails from the state and from the health department. They've got to be able to say to us very quickly, you're only going to be allowed to be at 50 percent capacity, or whatever that is. So that we can start to plan for that. We'll need way more time to plan for that than what just happened" Anstadt said.

She says once they get some directive, they will begin to adjust their personnel, schedules, and other things to accommodate.

RELATED: Ohio kids on free/reduced meals to receive money to buy food through COVID-19 emergency plan

RELATED: Superintendents, community weigh in on impacts of state's education cuts

RELATED: State releases details of budget cuts for local school districts