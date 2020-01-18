PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A business owner and a volunteer search organizer are creating a scholarship fund in the name of a Port Clinton teen who went missing for weeks and was found dead inside the chimney of an unoccupied home.

The Port Clinton News-Herald reports Marc Wolfe, owner of Port Clinton bait and tackle store Fisherman's Wharf, and search organizer Megan Lenthe plan to create a non-profit to oversee the scholarship fund in Harley Dilly's name.

RELATED: Expert explains chimney design to surmise how Harley Dilly's coat, glasses were on 2nd floor of house

RELATED: Harley Dilly's body recovered from chimney in vacant Port Clinton house; police, coroner believe it was an accident

On Saturday morning, Wolfe wrote a long post on Facebook mentioning the non-profit. "The good who donated, and continue to donate, will help fund a 501c in his honor, HARLEYS PROJECT 236, that will try to bring light to so many things are wrong in this world and beat back the darkness little by little."

Wolfe then took aim at a Change.org petition that began circulating on Friday which is calling for negligence charges to be brought against Harley Dilly's parents.

"What does the negativity/attacks/stupid petitions bring to the country able. Hate,separation,rumors all of which is what feeds the darkness. This is what I, marc wolfe, want to make plain and clear. This goes out to all media sources, tv/radio/newspaper/social media, that if you enable the DARKNESS to spread its message, you will not be invited to be apart of the LIGHT. The LIGHT will, with 110% certainty, make sure good will come from this tragedy," Wolfe wrote.

14-year-old Harley Dilly was reported missing December 20. His body was found Monday across the street from his family's Port Clinton home.

A public visitation for Harley Dilly will take place on Saturday, January 25 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home in Port Clinton. A memorial luncheon will also be open to the public from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church on that same day.

Memorial contributions may be made on PayPal for the scholarship fund in Harley’s name.

Online condolences may be shared with the family here.

RELATED: Fisherman's Wharf in Port Clinton collecting donations for Harley's funeral

RELATED: Funeral arrangements announced for Port Clinton teen Harley Dilly

RELATED: YouTube post gives insight into Harley Dilly's life