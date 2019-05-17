The College Board is adding a new "adversity score" to students who take the SATs.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the score will give college admissions officers a broader look at a students life, factoring in economic and educational hardships that might impact their success on the SATs.

The adversity score is calculated using 15 factors, like poverty levels and quality of the students high school.

Based on a scale between one and 100, the average student would receive a 50. A higher score indicates a student had more hardship, and a lower score signals a student is more privileged.

Adversity scores won't be reported to students, only to college officials.

The WSJ reported that 50 schools tested the score last year, and another 150 will start using it this fall.