Sandusky High School, Middle School return to virtual learning amid COVID concerns

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2021.

Citing a rise of COVID-19 cases, Sandusky High School and Sandusky Middle School are both transitioning to virtual learning for this week (Aug. 30 through Sept. 3).

A return to in-person learning is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7, but school officials will provide an updated plan by Labor Day next week.

“This transition is an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 cases within the high school and middle school buildings,” according to a press release from school officials. “The district’s goal is to make COVID-based decisions on a building-by-building format and conduct school as regularly as possible in as many cases as possible. Our goal is to be in school.”

All extracurricular activities, however, will continue as scheduled.

“Coaches and advisors will resume safety protocols that were in place last year,” the district said.

Students in both schools will also have the option to pick up lunch and next-day breakfast from the following locations while undergoing virtual learning:

Sandusky High School parking lot

Sandusky Early Learning Academy

Sandusky Primary School

Sandusky Intermediate School

Regional Center for Arts and Academic Studies

Meal distribution hours are 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additionally, the high school and middle school building will be open from 8-11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 to allow students the opportunity to pick up any materials or technology they may need.