Masks required for staff, not students, as in-person learning resumes at Sandusky High School, Middle School

After returning to virtual learning last week amid COVID concerns, students will be back to in-person classes starting Tuesday at Sandusky High School and Sandusky Middle School. Upon their return to the classroom, masks will also be required for all staff while in school buildings. Students, however, do not have to wear a mask.

“At this time, face coverings are not required for students while in district buildings, however, face coverings are strongly recommended,” school officials said. “Sandusky City Schools’ number one goal is to ensure the safety and security of all students, faculty, staff, administrators, families and the community at large with a large focus on academic priorities. The requirement for staff to wear face coverings is the first step in the district working to ensure students are learning face-to-face. This requirement will be reviewed periodically based on trends by district officials.”

The district said their decision comes based on the recommendation of Erie County Health Commissioner Pete Schade and in collaboration with teaching and non-teaching union presidents.

“Our message is clear; protect yourself and protect your fellow blue streaks,” said Dr. Eugene Sanders, Chief Executive Officer and superintendent. “Our goal is to maintain face-to-face learning five days a week. Face-to-face learning is the most powerful instructional tool for students and this is what we need to do to make that happen. While district staff is required to wear face coverings while in buildings, we highly recommend students also wear face coverings. As we move through this school year, we will continue to be flexible and remain transparent with our constituents.”

Citing a rise of COVID cases, students in the high school and middle school transitioned back to virtual learning as the district said they were working to minimize the spread.