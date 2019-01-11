ADDISON, Mich. — Packing heat inside a school system. It's a controversial topic, but one that's gained a lot of ground after too many deadly school shootings across our country. One local district is considering joining other states that allow staff to carry guns.

Addison, Michigan, is a one stoplight kind of town. There's not a lot of activity in the village, but the school district isn't without excitement, including the kind that keeps parents up at night.

"Last year we had four additional lockdowns. Some graffiti, gun threats, in the middle school bathrooms," explains Addison Community Schools Superintendent Steve Guerra.

Guerra describes his district as rural. It covers three counties: Lenawee, Hillsdale and Jackson - over 80 square miles.

About those school threats, Guerra says because of his district's landscape, response time from law enforcement is less than ideal.

"I don't accept 13 or 38 minutes as a response time. When you look at a school shooting, it's over in seven minutes," says Guerra.

Missing from the seemingly sleepy town is a police department. Guerra says it's a challenge he faces when it comes to protecting his district.

"My worry as a CEO, superintendent of this district is I can't guarantee 100 percent safety for my kids. That frustrates the heck out of me," says Guerra.

With a grant from the Michigan State Police, some improvements were made to school buildings this school year, including shatterproof film on nearly 200 windows. Sixty security cameras were added, as well as a more secure entrance to the middle and high schools.

One hallway connects the middle, high and elementary schools together. Guerra says even with nearly $50,000 in safety improvements this year, it just might not be enough to protect all 800 kids in the building.

So, the district formed a safety committee, made of up of some school board members. During a community forum, someone threw out the option of arming staff members. So the district started doing research.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 20 states allow staff to carry guns, including Ohio. Addison would be the first in Michigan.

"People in Michigan have got to start having this conversation. What else can we do? Every district would have a school resource officer in a perfect world, but we don't have the budget," says Guerra.

Guerra says a full time school resource officer from the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office would cost upward of $90,000.

Ultimately the decision to arm staff rests with the school board. The president, Mike Murphy, says members want to make sure they've done their due diligence and looked at every conceivable option. Right now, the school board is asking Guerra to look into doing something neighboring district Onsted has. It secured funding from townships in the district for a part time school resource officer.

"I've been to three out of my six and somewhat - I'm not getting open arms, probably like Onsted," says Guerra.

If the school board does give the green light, Guerra says there would be three guns on campus. Carriers would undergo advanced training and would conceal the weapon on their person. Only the superintendent and school board members would know who is carrying.

Guerra says most importantly, there would be psychological evaluations at the beginning and end of the year.

"I don't need a nervous person with a gun. I want to make sure someone is confident. That somebody knows they might take a life and that's not going to mess their life up," says Guerra.

WTOL 11 talked with parents at school pickup. Those who agreed to an interview say they are on board.

"I think it's a great idea. I think we're so far from the sheriff's department, from any kind of help and as long as they get the training, intense training obviously, I think it's a great idea," says Andrea Haag, who has grandchildren at the school.

Parent Tex Love says, "There's not a local police department so they'd have to come from pretty decently far away to reach our children if something were to happen."

The school board president says a vote on the issue likely wouldn't come before the first of the year.

