Rossford school board may vote on new, smaller levy that would save residents money

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford Schools Board of Education is considering asking voters to approve a levy reduction.
The current property tax levy is up for renewal next year. The new levy at a smaller dollar amount would save the owner of a median value home in Rossford about $100 a year.
The district hired Rockmill Financial Consulting to put together a presentation of findings. The firm determined the district to be in "excellent" financial standing with increasing revenues.
Rossford has seen several large economic development projects contributing to the tax base, including Amazon's fulfillment center. Amazon agreed to give the schools $6.5 million over the next 15 years.