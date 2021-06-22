Rossford school board may vote on new, smaller levy that would save residents money

The replacement levy would save homeowners about $100 a year; district's finances in "excellent" condition.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford Schools Board of Education is considering asking voters to approve a levy reduction.

The current property tax levy is up for renewal next year. The new levy at a smaller dollar amount would save the owner of a median value home in Rossford about $100 a year.

The district hired Rockmill Financial Consulting to put together a presentation of findings. The firm determined the district to be in "excellent" financial standing with increasing revenues.