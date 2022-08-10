Rossford HS marching band qualifies for state competition

The Ohio Music Education Association state competition is Nov. 5 at Medina High School.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford High School marching band secured a spot in next month's state competition.

Rossford took second place in last weekend's Versailles Marching Band Invitational to qualify. The Ohio Music Education Association state competition is Nov. 5 at Medina High School.

"This band has worked very hard and could not be more deserving of such a great honor," Band Director Justin Kelley said. "Thank you to the parents and community for your continued support."

This year's show title is "Code Red" and is a musical and visual representation of a progressing storm. This if the fourth time in the last five years the band qualified.

Rossford was featured as the WTOL Band of the Week earlier this year. You can watch their performance below.