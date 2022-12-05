Ronald Olszewski stepping down as St. Francis de Sales Foundation chair

Father Olszewski's time serving St. Francis dates back to the 1970s. Joseph Newman will take over in January.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Rev. Ronald Olszewski is stepping down as chairman of the St. Francis de Sales Foundation, the school announced Monday.

Father Olszewski served as the foundation chairman since 1991 when it was incorporated as an organization separate from St. Francis de Sales School. The foundation exists to serve the needs of the school.

“We say, ‘Once a Knight, always a Knight.’ I did not know what that meant when I graduated from St. Francis in 1962," Olszewski said. "However, our mission at St. Francis, working to help guide boys on the journey to becoming true Christian gentlemen, has been the work of my entire adult life.”

Olszewski also worked as a teacher, principal and president of St. Francis de Sales High School. He started working at the school in 1974.

The foundation has awarded $22.5 million in scholarships, financial aid and academic and co-curricular support since 1991.

The Rev. Joseph Newman will take over as chairman. Father Newman is a 2003 graduate and has served as vice chairman since 2019.

“My two older brothers and I were able to attend St. Francis through the support of scholarships and financial aid," Newman said. "I owe my education, formation, and vocation to the work of the Foundation and its generous supporters.

"Fr. Olszewski has faithfully carried out this work since the Foundation’s inception. He has mentored me in my roles as Vice Chair of the Foundation and Vice President of the school. I will continue to take advantage of the wisdom he offers from his years of experience at St. Francis de Sales. I am greatly honored to continue the work started by Fr. O and lead the Foundation to continue changing lives for generations of Knights to come.”

Newman will begin his new role Jan. 1. Olszewski will continue to serve in an advisory role until June 30, 2023.

Olszewski currently serves as the weekend associate pastor at Christ the King Catholic Church in west Toledo and in recent years has continued to teach classes at St. Francis.