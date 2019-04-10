PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Schools leaders spoke directly to voters on Thursday night, pleaing for help to pass their levy so they can avoid major cuts as recommended from a state audit.

A passion-filled roomful of parents, teachers, community members, students and more came to learn the facts head of Election Day, which is about a month away.

The district is asking voters to consider a five-year incremental levy totaling $7.5 million in its first year with an addition $1.5 million the following years.

If it's not approved, the state audit recommends the district cut nearly 100 employees 50 of them teachers, funding for extracurriculars and more.

Neighbors say it's a tough decision. One resident said he still sought more information.

"I can't vote for it I'm good conscience until I understand what they've done to try to cut expenses instead of using scare tactics from the state report," said Perrysburg resident Dean Barley.

A parent in the district is prepared to sacrifice.

"I will do anything for my kids. If that means getting two or three jobs to be able to have my daughter be in band, then so be it," said Janet Smith.

The school board President Jarman Davis says they will release the district's cost savings plan in the coming weeks ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

