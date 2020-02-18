WALKER, Michigan — It's a growing problem in Michigan schools. The numbers tell us, a statewide teaching shortage is worse than originally. This week, a first-of-its-kind report was released and dives into the issue by talking to those who know best... Michigan educators. Policy makers have realized they need to tap into that first-hand knowledge surrounding this issue.

Experts say, Michigan is facing a growing staffing crisis that experts say will Impact just about every school district in the state. The talent crisis stems from a number of things, largely including too many experienced teachers leaving the profession, not enough new ones entering and an educator workforce that lacks diversity.

Public Policy Associates teamed up with the Michigan Education Association, AFT Michigan and the Middle Cities Education Association to conduct listening session around the state and online. 120 teachers and administrators, at least one from West Michigan, participated.

This isn't the first time a local educator has rang the alarm about this issue. Back in November Holland Schools Superintendent Brian Davis warned how the teaching shortage could impact kids' ability to learn in the classroom. At that time he said:

"It is going to be very difficult to reach those high levels of excellence that they can achieve if we do not have high quality performing stable teachers in the classroom all year long."

The 25 page report makes many recommendations, and narrows them down to the top solutions for policy makers to consider. Some of those include the following:

Better pay and incentives for teachers

Hiring more support personnel

Reducing the reliance on standardized tests.

Paid internships for aspiring teachers

Making teaching certifications more affordable.

