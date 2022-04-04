Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler in final 3 for top state job

Hosler has been with Perrysburg Schools since August of 2007.

The Ohio State board of Education is down to three candidates for state superintendent; and Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler is still in the running.

The race is now between Hosler, Springboro Community City Schools Superintendent Larry Hook and Steve Dackin, a board member who led the superintendent search before quitting and applying for the job himself.

A total of 27 people originally applied for the role.

The three finalists will be interviewed in person at a state board closed meeting on Monday, May 9.

A finalist could be selected as early as Tuesday, May 10.

Hosler has been with Perrysburg Schools since August of 2007 and agreed to a five-year contract extension last year.

Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens did not apply for the permanent role.