Perrysburg superintendent named finalist for top state job

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler is a finalist for the Ohio superintendent of public instruction position.
The State Board of Education is continuing its search this month. Hosler is one of seven candidates being interviewed April 11 and 12.
Other candidates are:
- Stephen Dackin
- Larry Hook
- Finn Laursen
- David Quattrochi
- Kimberly Richey
- Ronnie Tarchichi
Hosler agreed to a five-year contract extension last year.
Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens did not apply for the permanent role.