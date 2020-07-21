Perrysburg Schools outline plans to reopen using a hybrid model

Leaders say this plan will require a lot of flexibility because no plan is perfect.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said Tuesday no back-to-school plan is ever going to be perfect, nor will everyone be happy with it.

But the hybrid plan their district approved is a perfect balance.

"We want to balance that need for students to be in school. To have all of those social, emotional, things that they need to be successful in addition to academics. But, we also have to respect this very dangerous virus," Hosler said.

Students will still spend time in classrooms while minimizing potential exposure numbers.

As far as planning goes, the district will use Monday as a remote learning day throughout the district. Elementary school students will spend the remaining four days of the week back in the classrooms, learning in-person.

That's a different story for students in middle and high school. They'll be split into two groups and attend either on Tuesday and Thursday or Wednesday and Friday

"At the secondary level, we know that those students are more likely to be spreaders; 16, 17, and 18-year-olds are more likely to get it, more likely to pass it on," the superintendent said.

The district is looking at 4 to 5 feet social distancing within the classrooms, which could be less than the five feet health experts recommend. Masks will be required.

Leaders are also looking to invest in other PPE and safety materials.

The superintendent says these are all things that could change in the next three weeks or 24 hours.

"What we're doing today could change for the better in a month and we have the ability to change. We're flexible with this plan. But also it could change for the worse and we have to be flexible for that," Hosler said.

He says as school progresses throughout the year, no matter what happens, the expectation is that learning will be taking place five days a week.

The learning experience isn't the only thing that has to change as schools move to a hybrid plan.

Along with students not attending daily and in-person, busing and lunches are two other big changes to keep everyone safe.

Before COVID-19, Perrysburg superintendent, Tom Hosler says their district's buses would average 70 to 80 riders per bus. Now, they have to have less than 50.

Their plan was approved to have two passengers per seat on a bus, in assigned seats.

There will be social distancing and everyone will be required to wear face coverings.

As a result of limited riders, they have to pull high school busing, which is not required by law.

Those buses from the high school will move those to cover the elementary and junior high schools.

"That is very frustrating for us because we know that just because you're in high school doesn't mean you have a magical way to get to school. We have lots of riders at the high school level. So we're very concerned about the impact of that, we have no other choice," Hosler said.

Changing busing it also impacts the private and charter schools Perrysburg Schools provides transportation for. Specifically, for those riders at the secondary level.

Lunch is another change.

In grades kindergarten through six, students will either get their lunches delivered or set up a tiered schedule to pick up lunches and bring them back to the classroom.

At the secondary level, the lunch menu will be modified to a grab and go approach to limit time in line and help with social distancing.

Hosler says things could change, so no matter what they have to be flexible. You can find the currently-approved plan here.