Perrysburg Schools making changes, returning to in-person learning

Students in junior high, high school will return to four and five-day in-person weeks.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Schools is making changes to its learning plan for the remainder of the school year.

Preschool will return to four days in-person per week starting March 30. Hull Prairie Intermediate School and Perrysburg Junior High School will return to five days a week in-person, starting March 29.

Perrysburg High School will move to four in-person days per week starting March 16. On April 26, students will return five days a week.

State end of course tests will be given on remote Mondays April 5, 12, and 19.