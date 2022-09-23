Anti-mask lawsuit against Perrysburg Schools dismissed, costs $12K in taxes

Seven months after the initial filing, a judge dismissed the lawsuit against Perrysburg Schools.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In February, 2022, parents sued Perrysburg schools for student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic that continued after the state of Ohio lifted mask mandates. Perrysburg Schools announced Friday the case had been dismissed in court.

The school district expressed gratitude for the dismissal.

"We are grateful for Judge Reger's ruling to dismiss the Warner et al Lawsuit, which will stop this case's impact on taxpayer funds," a spokesperson from Perrysburg Schools said in a statement. "Though dismissed, this lawsuit cost taxpayers a minimum of $12,346.60 in legal feels alone."

The lawsuit came after parents of students attending Perrysburg Schools argued mask mandates violated the Ohio state constitution. According to the suit, because schools did not include an exception for religious beliefs, mask mandates violated religious freedoms; additionally, they argued the school district did not have the authority to enforce heath-related rules without a state health department order.

Plaintiffs Kam Warner, Jennifer Cordova, Scott Maines and Denise Maines filed the suit in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 25, the same day Perrysburg Schools lifted the requirement for students to wear masks on buses, and 18 days after ending its indoor mandate.

Nonetheless, the lawsuit asked the judge to rule the mandate had been illegal. Nearly seven months later, it was dismissed.

"From the onset of the pandemic, our school district's goal has been to provide students with the best and safest possible educational experience by following all federal, state and local guidance," Perrysburg school officials said. "We are pleased to put this situation behind us as we strive to ensure ALL students achieve their greatest potential."