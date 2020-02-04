PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Adjusting to school at home is something parents, educators and kids are, and have been dealing with for a few weeks. Leaders at Perrysburg Schools said they will continue to help make the changes as seamless as possible.

Tom Hosler, the Superintendent at Perrysburg Schools, said making the transition to online learning was quicker than expected because they already had a management system in place to teach fifth through 12th graders.

It allows parents, teachers and students to share information, upload and download documents and watch videos for daily lessons.

Kindergarten through fourth grade students will begin using the system during the week of April 6.

He said they are taking a flexible approach to grading because all of the kids are in a different environment now.

"We have to recognize that the world has changed as well, so when it comes to grading and assignments and the deadline is at this time, we have to be realistic that that's not going to be the way. It's not the most important thing that is going on in many of our families lives," said Hosler.

Nothing will replace in-person instruction, but he says the things they are utilizing resemble some of the components.

He said as a school their main focus is recognizing that every student is in a different setting.

Another thing that hasn't been ruled out is senior activities. Hosler said they are working on finding ways to possibly have virtual activities and they are setting dates for graduation.

