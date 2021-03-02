Registration open for Perrysburg Safety Town program

The program is a joint effort between the City of Perrysburg and Perrysburg police to educate local children on topics like pedestrian and recreational safety.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — An educational program in Perrysburg is returning this year, scheduled for June.

Safety Town teaches children basic safety with a focus on pedestrian, bicycle, bus and recreational safety. It's hosted by the City of Perrysburg and Perrysburg Police Division by certified professionals.

The program is open to children who live or attend school in the Perrysburg school district. Those entering kindergarten or first grade are encouraged to attend.

Safety Town Information

Location: Woodland Elementary School

Dates: June 7-18

Morning Session: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Afternoon Session: Noon – 2 p.m.

The program fee is $35 to cover materials, snacks and drinks, equipment and personnel and is payable by check or money order made out to Perrysburg Safety Town. Financial assistance is available by contacting Perrysburg police Detective Kociancic.

The city will follow COVID-19 guidelines for the program.