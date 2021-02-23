Perrysburg High School adopting shuttle bus system

District is down three full-time drivers, will establish pick-up points.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg High School will implement a new shuttle bus plan starting March 16.

Pick-up and drop-off points will be established throughout the community where students can catch a bus to and from school. PHS will also close the Fort Meigs entrance for student drop-off to clear a path for the buses.

Locations are Fort Meigs Elementary, Perrysburg Heights Community Association, Perrysburg Junior High School, and Woodland Elementary School. Pick-up will be 7:50 a.m. and drop-off will be 3:40 p.m.