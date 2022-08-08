Back to class: pediatricians offer advice as kids return to school

With school just around the corner, children's health, sleep cycle and overall safety are at the forefront of many parents' minds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the school year inches closer, we're checking in with pediatricians about some key things you can do to get your child ready now.

Dr. Kehinde Obeto, a Pediatrician with Nationwide Children's Hospital, recommends parents start getting their kids on a sleep schedule prior to the beginning of the school year to prepare them to wake up and go to bed early. Additionally, younger kids may also need help if they take the school bus, so walking them through that process now is a good idea.

When it comes to COVID-19, knowing when to keep your child home will be important this school year as kids head back into the classroom full time.

"People might not be as worried about it but it's still here," Dr. Obeto said. "So they need to know that if their kids have a fever if their kids are sick, keep them home and get them tested."

Parents can also be involved in their child's health, including ensuring their key vaccinations are up to date. Dr. Obeto said ages where kids typically get updated on their vaccinations are between four and five years old and again around seventh grade. Parents should also check that their children are properly cleared for any extra curricular activities.