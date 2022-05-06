Alex Quang, who is a junior at Padua Franciscan High School in Parma, nailed a perfect score on the ACT standardized college admissions test.

PARMA, Ohio — Wow! What an amazing accomplishment!

Alex Quang, a junior at Padua Franciscan High School in Parma, has nailed a perfect score on the ACT standardized college admissions test.

School officials shared Alex’s achievement with 3News, saying less than .5% of all ACT test takers around the world get a perfect score.

“This accomplishment means a lot to me,” he said. “I worked very hard to get it, and it took a few attempts before I could put together a perfect score.”

Alex is in Padua’s MedTrack program, which is an award-winning advanced healthcare program. MedTrack Director Laurie Grabowski describes him as an achiever at the highest level.

“He earned nearly straight A+ grades during a tough semester of junior year with five Honors or AP classes.”

But Alex isn’t taking all of the credit for his academic success.

“All of my classmates at Padua played a huge role, since they’re a huge reason I enjoy showing up to school every day,” he said.

His plans are to major in aerospace engineering at the best college he can attend.

But that’s not all…

Tommy Futey, also a junior at the same school, scored a near-perfect 35 on his ACT – an achievement that less than .9% of students get worldwide.

“Thank you to all of the great people in my life who support me and help me achieve as much as I can,” Tommy said.

Principal Bob DiRocco said both Alex and Tommy are outstanding Bruins.

“Their hard work, focus and determination are exemplary,” DiRocco said. “They are also newly inducted members of the St. Bonaventure Chapter of the National Honor Society, so while their dedication to scholarship comes as no surprise to those who know them, this is a significant accomplishment which we are happy to celebrate.”

